Beacon Theatre in Brooksville evacuated after reports of smoke: HCFR

The Beacon Theatre in Brooksville was evacuated after reports of smoke in the building on Saturday night, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to the scene near Mariner Blvd. and Cortez Blvd. but they found no active fire.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue.

A faulty electrical component was determined to be the source of the smoke, investigators say.

No injuries were reported.

What's next:

HCFR says that the business has been turned back over to management.

