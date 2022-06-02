Bear found roaming downtown Haines City

Floridians see all kinds of wildlife, but during an evening drive for Jonathan Anglin, he was surprised to see a bear in downtown Haines City.

"Just saw a bear on the loose in downtown Haines City, no joke!! Y’all be careful out here," he wrote on Facebook, sharing the video of the bear.

It's unclear whether FWC was notified and the Facebook caption didn't mention exactly where the bear was spotted. The video was posted Wednesday night on Anglin's social media account.

In the video, the bear was seen walking in a grassy area near buildings. At one point, it appeared to stop and look at the camera.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, black bears have been sighted throughout the state, including Central Florida.

"Although individual black bears travel widely, populations need forested areas with dense cover and plenty of fruits, vegetation, acorns/nuts, and other seasonal foods," according to FWC. "Lack of sufficient natural habitat can limit their range. Where natural habitat is fragmented, bears may encounter more people, roads, and unnatural (human-sourced) foods."

To learn more about what to do if you encounter a bear, head over to FWC's website.