Bearss Groves saves annual Fall festival with giant 'twin pumpkins'

Bearss Groves, a historic Carrollwood farm and market, is continuing its long-standing "giant pumpkin" tradition, with help this year from a Wisconsin grower.

The backstory:

For decades, Bearss Groves has been home to one of Tampa’s most cherished fall traditions. Families from around the Bay Area visit each year to see the arrival of the market’s giant pumpkin.

But when no large pumpkins were available locally this year, Bearss Groves refused to let the tradition die. After weeks of searching farms and marketplaces across the country, they found two giant "twin pumpkins" in Wisconsin.

Luckily, the parents of Bearss Groves owner, Marta Zarobkiewicz, lived nearby and helped with the transport. The pumpkins were driven south to Tampa, and officially unveiled on October 3rd.

Local perspective:

As in years past, students from nearby schools attended the unveiling and welcomed the giant pumpkins to the farm.

In honor of the event, Bearss Groves will extend its pumpkin patch hours from October 15th through November 2nd, open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can see pumpkins of all shapes and sizes, including heirlooms, gourds, and mini pumpkins.

"Even when nature throws a curveball, we’re committed to keeping our traditions alive for the Tampa Bay community," said Zarobkiewicz. "These twin pumpkins are a symbol of teamwork and community spirit that make fall at Bearss Groves so special."

What's next:

Bearss Groves has begun its seasonal artisan market. The market is held on the first and third Saturdays of each month, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will run from October through May, featuring local craftsmen, artists, food vendors, and more.

Families are encouraged to shop, take photos, and enjoy the pumpkin patch.

