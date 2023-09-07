Bees helping replenish the mangrove population in Tampa Bay

Josh Harris is a commercial fisherman with a deep love for Tampa Bay.

"From the time I was two years old is my earliest memories of fishing off my grandfather’s dock," he recalled.

But it's his other business venture that has this conservationist buzzing with excitement. Harris owns Queen and Colony Bee Company and manages 200 colonies around Tampa Bay.

Harris has noticed something special at his hives close to the water. His bees are producing mangrove honey.

"It’s a rare honey in Florida because we don’t have the concentration of mangroves we used to," he explained.

Since the 1900s, Tampa Bay has lost about half of its mangrove trees due to development, climate change, and water pollution. And that's not good for the health of the bay.

"They are along the coastline; they stabilize the shoreline. They prevent erosion, and they also filter nutrients and pollutants from the water. So, they clean the water," shared Harris.

Harris said the hard work of his bees is directly helping the mangrove population around Tampa Bay.

Bees pollinating flowers helps mangrove trees grow.

"As the bees go around and pollinate the flowers, they allow those trees to go to seed. The seeds will fall into the bay and get spread around by the tides and the wind and have the opportunity to produce new mangrove trees that will continue that process of cleaning the water," explained Harris.

As he sees new mangrove growth around his hives, it gives him hope for the future of Tampa Bay.

"As a commercial fisherman, I rely on the fish in Tampa Bay and the crabs to provide for my family. We want to see our livelihood continue. We want to see our children have the opportunity to continue the tradition," shared Harris.

You can pick up Harris' honey at a number of stores around Tampa Bay. For more information, click here.