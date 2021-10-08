Beloved South Tampa hardware store reopens with new owners

Regular customers at Bay to Bay Hardware in South Tampa knew the owner and watched his daughter grow from playing in the store to working in the store and then owning the store.

"I ended up buying the store from him (Eric Jacobson) in 2013." Lisa Jacobson said. "Over the next two years, he taught me the business."

After her father passed away, Lisa decided that her days holding onto Bay to Bay Hardware were over, but she didn't want the business to go away. That's where Ace Hardware stepped into the picture.

Eric and Jessica Starr are 50/50 co-owners of the store which is now an Ace franchise.

"My wife Jessica and I, we loved Bay to Bay Hardware, we loved the charm that it had," shared Eric Starr. "We have a big vision for Bay to Bay Hardware."

The store reopened in September with the new owners, but the same staff.

"We came in and we put a lot of money into renovations and cleaning the space up and we brought in all-new fixtures and inventory and fixed the flooring and the restroom," explained Eric Starr.

But the heart of the business remains the same.

"Bay to Bay Ace Hardware is still family-owned," shared Eric Starr. "My wife and I both work here, our two children who go to Plant High School are working here as well. Our son who goes to Coleman Middle. He pushes a broom assembles wheelbarrows. Our daughters are cashiers."

It’s still the local hardware store.

"We have a lot of new products, but we also carry the products that the original hardware store was known to have for the community," shared Eric Starr.

Having the same employees means they know the familiar faces of the local customers and businesses in the area.

The Starr family also added some upgrades including a paint studio and full outdoor grill area, but the core value of service remains present.

"If you need it, let us know and we'll get it for you," said Starr

Bay to Bay Ace Hardware store is still located at 4215 W Bay To Bay Blvd.

LINK: Learn more about the store at http://www.baytobayacehardware.com/.

