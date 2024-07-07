Beryl to intensify as it eyes a Texas landfall

Beryl is still at tropical storm strength Sunday morning, with sustained winds of 60mph, as it spins just off the coast of south Texas.

Beryl is still on track to strengthen back into a hurricane just ahead of landfall early Monday morning. We’re looking at around 2:00 a.m. for landfall, likely somewhere between Corpus Christi and Sargent.

Storm Surge Watches and Warnings extend across the entire coast of Texas, where dangerous surge is expected Monday. The most extreme will be across the central coast, where 4-6′ of surge is forecast.

The storm will pack a punch even for inland areas, where heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force winds are expected across east Texas.

After landfall, Beryl will start curving NE as it weakens through the middle of the week. Still, this storm could be bringing tropical rains to other states as it skirts by the Tennessee Valley and into the Midwest.

