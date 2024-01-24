Best places to travel in 2024

If you're looking to travel this year, you won't be alone.

It's expected to be another busy year for airlines and hotels.

So where are some of the best places to visit?

Travel consultant and owner of Blueprint Travel, Ayasha Teague says in the U.S., Alaska, national parks and Hawaii are all expected to be popular destinations in 2024.

If you're thinking of going overseas, Teague says the usual suspects like Italy and Greece will be popular, as will Ireland, Thailand and Japan.

And if you're looking for a place under the radar, she suggests Belgium. But recommends avoiding Paris this summer due to the Olympics.