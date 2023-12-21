‘Beware of holiday heists’: Florida’s attorney general warns of package thieves as Christmas draws near

As people are getting together last-minute packages ahead of Christmas, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has a warning to be on the lookout for Grinches.

According to the research group SafeWise, about 260 million packages were stolen last year. Moody’s office recommends tracking packages, scheduling deliveries for a time you know you’ll be home and installing security cameras to deter potential thieves.

Police recently arrested a woman in Sarasota after surveillance video showed her taking packages from the porch of a home, officers said.

Deputies arrested another woman last week in Winter Haven after they said she followed an Amazon truck and took packages off porches after drivers dropped them off.

In Delray Beach, police are looking for a man who they said stole several packages from a porch. Those packages were Christmas presents a mother bought for her boys.

Moody’s office said 44 million Americans had a package stolen in just the last three months.

File: Package thief

"With Christmas around the corner, I urge Floridians to beware of holiday heists," Moody said. "With the influx of consumers online shopping and deliveries piling up in front of Floridians’ homes, thieves may try to steal the packages. By taking simple precautions like tracking packages and scheduling deliveries wisely, Floridians can help make sure their items don’t end up in the wrong hands," she said.

Moody’s office also recommends choosing delivery options that require a signature to ensure that packages are handed directly to the intended recipient. Collaborate with neighbors to keep an eye on each other’s homes as well, Moody said. She said if you’ve had a package stolen, report it to local law enforcement.

For more information on consumer protection and safety tips, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.