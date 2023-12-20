Video: Suspect in stolen shoes busted stealing porch packages in Sarasota had cocaine in car, police say

A Sarasota woman is accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of items from packages left on porches.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, surveillance video shows a woman, later identified as Angelique Poquette, 45, Sarasota, in a white four-door Infiniti removing packages from the front porch of a home on Cosmopolitan Court in Sarasota.

Police say she stole about $1,830 worth of items from the home.

Two other residents nearby also reported stolen packages in the same time frame.

Detectives say using the video captured by the surveillance camera, they were able to identify the vehicle and get a tag number.

Angelique Poquette mugshot courtesy of the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota police pulled Poquette over on a felony warrant on Dec. 8 and said she was wearing a pair of shoes that were reported stolen from Cosmopolitan Court the day before.

Police seized Poquette’s vehicle because it was used during the commission of a crime. It is currently in the seizure process.

Officers say they found cocaine in Poquette’s car and a glass pipe in her pocket.

She has been charged with grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.