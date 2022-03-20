Bicyclist hospitalized in Clearwater crash, police say

Clearwater police say a bicyclist suffered possible life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. at Sunset Point Road and Hercules Avenue.

Police say the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Sunset Point Road, just east of the intersection.

The bicyclist was flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa as a trauma alert.

The westbound lanes of Sunset Point Road are currently closed and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

