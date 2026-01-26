Rays stadium needs Tampa City Council, Hillsborough County support — What are city, county leaders saying

The Brief After Hillsborough College's vote last week, it's now time for the Rays to convince Tampa City Council and Hillsborough County commissioners to support the project that would bring a ballpark to the city. The ballpark will require multiple public votes as councilors and commissioners weigh the benefits of having the stadium versus the cost. The only schedule the Rays have made public is that they'd like to have a deal hammered out with Hillsborough College in six months — and a ballpark ready for Opening Day 2029.



Meetings are full steam ahead between the Tampa Bay Rays and local officials as they try to work out a deal for a new ballpark.

What we know:

Last week, Hillsborough College paved the way to give up their land for the team to build a mixed-use commercial development — and to build the school a new campus. At some point, though, they will have to convince Tampa City Council and Hillsborough County commissioners to support the project.

The ballpark will require multiple public votes as councilors and commissioners weigh the benefits of having the stadium versus the cost.

Questions on Rays stadium on HC site

What we don't know:

The questions for some Tampa and Hillsborough County leaders: How much will it cost, and where will the money come from? When asked about the cost previously, the Rays said:

"There will be plenty of time to work through those details, all of which are very much still in development. I would say stay tuned," Ken Babby, the Rays' CEO said.

As far as where the money could come from, the Rays are considering a host of options, including community redevelopment funds, hotel taxes, car rental fees and the creation of special taxing districts that would take money from the development itself.

"This is probably going to be one of those things where it's gray, there are going to be trade-offs that the city is going to have to make to potentially get the Rays here," said Tampa City Council's Luis Viera. "We're just going to see. Does the good outweigh the bad in doing that? Right now, I'm agnostic, I don't know."

What they're saying:

The team is likely going to need majorities of the seven member city and county boards to say "yes."

Tampa City Council member Bill Carlson said one plus is that the Rays promised to make Hillsborough College, and their students, part of their plan. But, he also said the Rays should promise to put in a greater percentage than they'd ask for, and that most of that should come from taxes on outsiders.

"Nobody wants them to leave, and I think everybody in earnest is trying to work with them to come up with the best deal," Carlson said. "But, it's gotta be good for the taxpayers. It can't just be good for them."

One of the top negotiators on bringing the Rays to Tampa has been Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan. The board is seen by insiders as being a bit more openly friendly to the Rays' attempt to make the move to Tampa.

But, Hillsborough Commissioner Josh Wostal is meeting with the team on Tuesday and said he would only support a funding plan that exclusively uses money from a special taxing district that hits the users of the site itself.

"I will do what is necessary to protect the working-class voters of Hillsborough County, if that's what it comes down to," Wostal said.

Tampa City Council member Charlie Miranda argues the City of Tampa should focus on its own infrastructure before worrying about someone else's.

"It's always somebody else's money. But at the end you say, 'what happened to my wallet? My wallet's there, but my money's gone,'" Miranda said.

What's next:

The only schedule the Rays have made public is that they'd like to have a deal hammered out with Hillsborough College in six months — and a ballpark ready for Opening Day 2029.