Plant City farmers sacrificing this week’s harvest to save strawberry season — here’s why

The Brief As an arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting across Central Florida, the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World" is shifting into survival mode. At Parkesdale Farms, the mission is clear: Save the future of the crop, even if it means losing the berries ready for market today.



Walking through the rows at Parkesdale Farms, grower Gary Parke sees the vibrant red berries nearly ready for picking. But by this time next week, those specific berries will likely be gone.

"Here’s what we are going to lose, but here’s what we are going to save," Parke explained.

What we know:

In the world of Florida farming, plummeting mercury means a "sacrifice." The berries, some just two days away from picking, will be lost to the cold, but by protecting the plants now, farmers ensure the blossoms, the berries of next month, survive.

RELATED: Florida Strawberry Festival adds 2 more performances to 2026 concert lineup

"We are going to lose the next few days, but we are going to save the next month," said Parke.

It seems counterintuitive to spray water on plants during a freeze, but it is the most effective weapon a farmer has.

"See the strawberries can handle 32 degrees. They can't handle below 32. So if you turn the pump on and get the warm water and the water, of course, freezes at 32, you get a nice 32 degrees warm blanket, and we save as much crop as we can," said Parke.

This process releases a small amount of heat, trapping the plant in a "warm" ice blanket that never drops below the freezing mark, even if the air temperature hits the 20s.

Why you should care:

"No farmer wants to turn on the water," Parke admitted. "You don't want to lose the sleep, you don't want to lose your diesel."

For Plant City growers, the financial pressure is immense. The industry operates in a narrow window, making the majority of its annual revenue in just four months. Losing even one of those months can be devastating to a farm's bottom line.

"It's going to hurt. If I think about it, it would hurt more," he said. "But, I've been doing this for a long time, and I just care not to think about it."

Dig deeper:

There is one benefit for consumers once the cold snap passes. It isn’t an urban myth: Temperature impacts taste.

Parke said cold weather actually makes strawberries sweeter.

To protect its "offspring" (the seeds), the strawberry plant produces extra sugar as a natural antifreeze. This surge in glucose results in a deeper, sweeter flavor profile that Parke said is very real.

What's next:

As the mercury continues to drop tonight, farmers will remain in their fields monitoring thermometers and pumps. While the immediate harvest takes a hit, the goal is to keep the supply steady.

There is, of course, the upcoming Florida Strawberry Festival in March.

Strawberry season runs through April.