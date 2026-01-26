Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Hardee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Polk County, Highlands County, Inland Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County
7
Rip Current Statement
from MON 8:41 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Cold Weather Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Inland Manatee County, Hardee County, Pinellas County, Highlands County, Inland Sarasota County
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Inland Citrus County, Sumter County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County
Freeze Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Sumter County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 9:00 AM EST, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Hernando County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Hardee County, Inland Citrus County, Polk County, Sumter County
Small Craft Advisory
from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Plant City farmers sacrificing this week’s harvest to save strawberry season — here’s why

By
Published  January 26, 2026 11:06pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 13 News
Farmers prepare for cold temperatures

Farmers prepare for cold temperatures

As an arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting across Central Florida, the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World" is shifting into survival mode. FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis reports. 

The Brief

    • As an arctic blast sends temperatures plummeting across Central Florida, the "Winter Strawberry Capital of the World" is shifting into survival mode.
    • At Parkesdale Farms, the mission is clear: Save the future of the crop, even if it means losing the berries ready for market today.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - Walking through the rows at Parkesdale Farms, grower Gary Parke sees the vibrant red berries nearly ready for picking. But by this time next week, those specific berries will likely be gone.

"Here’s what we are going to lose, but here’s what we are going to save," Parke explained.

What we know:

In the world of Florida farming, plummeting mercury means a "sacrifice." The berries, some just two days away from picking, will be lost to the cold, but by protecting the plants now, farmers ensure the blossoms, the berries of next month, survive.

RELATED: Florida Strawberry Festival adds 2 more performances to 2026 concert lineup

"We are going to lose the next few days, but we are going to save the next month," said Parke.

It seems counterintuitive to spray water on plants during a freeze, but it is the most effective weapon a farmer has.

"See the strawberries can handle 32 degrees. They can't handle below 32. So if you turn the pump on and get the warm water and the water, of course, freezes at 32, you get a nice 32 degrees warm blanket, and we save as much crop as we can," said Parke.

This process releases a small amount of heat, trapping the plant in a "warm" ice blanket that never drops below the freezing mark, even if the air temperature hits the 20s.

Why you should care:

"No farmer wants to turn on the water," Parke admitted. "You don't want to lose the sleep, you don't want to lose your diesel."

For Plant City growers, the financial pressure is immense. The industry operates in a narrow window, making the majority of its annual revenue in just four months. Losing even one of those months can be devastating to a farm's bottom line.

"It's going to hurt. If I think about it, it would hurt more," he said. "But, I've been doing this for a long time, and I just care not to think about it."

Dig deeper:

There is one benefit for consumers once the cold snap passes. It isn’t an urban myth: Temperature impacts taste.

Parke said cold weather actually makes strawberries sweeter.

To protect its "offspring" (the seeds), the strawberry plant produces extra sugar as a natural antifreeze. This surge in glucose results in a deeper, sweeter flavor profile that Parke said is very real.

What's next:

As the mercury continues to drop tonight, farmers will remain in their fields monitoring thermometers and pumps. While the immediate harvest takes a hit, the goal is to keep the supply steady.

There is, of course, the upcoming Florida Strawberry Festival in March.

Strawberry season runs through April. 

The Source: FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis interviewed strawberry farmers.

Winter WeatherEnvironment