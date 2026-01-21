Abduction attempt leads to deadly self-defense shooting in Bradenton on New Year's Day: MCSO

The Brief An abduction attempt on New Year's Day led to a deadly self-defense shooting in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say that minutes before the shooting, Nicholas Palomo attempted to abduct a woman who was walking her dog. She was able to run away from Palomo's vehicle and made it back home. She told her husband what happened, and he went outside to confront Palomo.



The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has now determined that a deadly shooting early in the morning on New Year's Day was an act of self-defense after they say the victim tried to abduct the shooter's wife.

Investigators say that minutes before the shooting, Nicholas Palomo attempted to abduct a woman who was walking her dog near the 3800 block of 18th Place East in Bradenton.

She was able to run away from Palomo's vehicle and made it back home. She told her husband what happened, and he went outside to confront Palomo.

Detectives say that Palomo began acting in a threatening way before advancing towards the husband. That's when he fired a shot at Palamo.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Before the shooting, investigators found out that Palamo had caused a disturbance at a nearby Circle K and seemed to be under the influence of drugs.

After reviewing the case, the State Attorney’s Office determined that the homeowner's actions were justified.

The autopsy found that Palamo died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The backstory:

Detectives say that Palomo had a violent criminal history, including kidnapping. There is no evidence linking him to the couple, and investigators believe it was a random incident.

The names of the husband and the wife were not released in accordance with Marsy’s Law.