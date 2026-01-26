Measles in Florida: 2 cases confirmed in Tampa Bay area out of 3 reported in state

The Brief Florida health officials have confirmed three measles cases so far this year, including two in the Tampa Bay area. Doctors said declining vaccination rates are putting communities at risk for more cases. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world and can cause serious complications.



The Florida Department of Health has confirmed three measles cases in Florida this year — and two of those cases involve young adults in Hillsborough and Manatee counties.

What we know:

Health officials said the patients are between 20 and 29 years old. The Hillsborough patient is believed to have contracted the virus within Florida, while the Manatee case was exposed outside the country.

A third case was reported in St. Johns County.

More than 2,000 measles cases were reported nationwide last year across 44 states, the highest total in 30 years, according to the CDC.

What they're saying:

Tampa Bay area physicians said the cases are not unexpected, pointing to lower childhood vaccination rates in recent years.

Dr. Thomas Unnasch, a distinguished professor emeritus at USF Health, said measles spreads more easily than COVID-19 or the flu and requires extremely high vaccination coverage to prevent outbreaks.

Experts said herd immunity for measles requires vaccination rates of about 93-94%. Current estimates put immunity levels closer to 90-92%.

"That gap means there are more non-immune, susceptible people walking around," Unnasch said.

Dig deeper:

Dr. James Hillman, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist at HCA Florida Brandon, said he hasn’t treated a measles case since shortly after the vaccine became widely available decades ago.

He said symptoms often begin with fever, followed by a distinctive rash, lesions in the mouth, and conjunctivitis or pink eye. About 20% of unvaccinated children who contract measles end up hospitalized — many with pneumonia.

"We can prevent illnesses like this with immunizations," Hillman said. "That’s what makes this so frustrating."

While the CDC reduced the total number of recommended childhood vaccines last year, the measles vaccine remains on the list. Doctors said vaccinated people can still contract measles, but symptoms are typically mild and far less likely to spread the virus.

They also stress the vaccine is not just for children, adults can receive it as well.

What's next:

Health experts warn more cases could follow if vaccination rates do not increase. Doctors continue to urge parents and adults to check their immunization status and talk with their healthcare providers.