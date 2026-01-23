2 suspects arrested for shooting teen to death, injuring 1 other during attempted robbery : TPD

The Brief Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place last month in Tampa. A 17-year-old was killed in the shooting and another 17-year-old was injured. One suspect was arrested on January 13 and the other suspect was arrested in Texas on January 22.



Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place last month in Tampa.

The backstory:

Tampa police were called to E. 114th Ave. shortly before midnight on December 19, 2025, and discovered two 17-year-old victims.

One victim died at the scene despite officers’ life-saving efforts.

The second teen was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg as well as a head injury sustained during a physical assault.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

Detectives at the scene recovered multiple shell casings and an AK-style rifle magazine from beneath a 2013 Honda Civic that was driven by the victims.

While searching the vehicle, detectives said they found spent shell casings and drugs.

Police said the preliminary information suggested that the victims were led to the location for a possible drug deal.

Once the teens arrived, police said the suspects tried to rob them before firing shots.

A 4-door black Hyundai sedan was reportedly seen fleeing the area moments after the gunfire.

Dig deeper:

Detectives said they traced the vehicle to a nearby residential lot at Pelican Sun Estates, located at 11123 N Nebraska Ave.

Witness statements and additional evidence led to 24-year-old Patrick Latson and 22-year-old Jordanis Castillo Durand being identified as suspects.

On January 13, 2026, detectives, along with the US Marshals Task Force, went to the 2900 block of E. 29th Ave., where Latson was believed to be hiding.

While watching the location, detectives spotted him in the front yard of a house.

As they approached, detectives said Latson took off running but was taken into custody around 4 p.m. after a brief foot chase.

Latson was charged with murder in the first degree, armed robbery, and resisting an officer without violence.

Investigators said Castillo Durand left Florida for Texas.

Tampa police investigators contacted the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and told them there was evidence that Castillo Durand was hiding in a vacant apartment.

On January 22, 2026, Texas authorities captured Castillo Durand.

He was charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and armed robbery.

What they're saying:

"These arrests are the direct result of the tireless efforts of our detectives and our vital partnerships with the US Marshals across state lines," said Chief Lee Bercaw. "By following every lead from Tampa to Houston, we have ensured these individuals will answer for their actions. It is our hope that these arrests will allow the healing process to move forward for the loved ones of the victims."

What's next:

Castillo Durand is currently being held in Houston pending extradition back to Tampa.