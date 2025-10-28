Bicyclist identified after deadly Amtrack train crash in Lakeland

The Brief The bicyclist has been identified after a deadly Amtrak train crash in Lakeland on Monday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say 52-year-old Ronald Vest avoided the train's crossing arms and did not hear or ignored its horn. 191 passengers were on the train. None were injured.



The man who was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in east Lakeland on Monday afternoon has been identified as 52-year-old Ronald Vest, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the train's crossing arms were down, but Vest went around them and did not hear or ignored the train's horn.

PREVIOUS: Bicyclist dead after being hit by train in Lakeland

The train was heading from Miami to Tampa at 77 miles per hour when the crash happened near US 92 at the intersection of East Side Drive.

Deputies said they responded at about 3:37 p.m. to the CSX tracks where they pronounced the victim dead.

191 passengers were on the train. None were injured.

The victim's last known address was in Coconut Creek. No other details have been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube