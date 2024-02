A bicyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Tampa on Saturday night, according to officials.

The Tampa Police Department responded to the crash that happened on S. Dale Mabry Hwy between Ballast Point Blvd and Pearl Ave just after 9 p.m.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.