Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash; Police searching for driver

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police say, William Rothey, was traveling south on 66th St. on the paved shoulder and out of the curb lane when a vehicle traveling south on 66th St. left the curb lane and hit him.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the car involved in the crash was found abandoned in the Publix parking lot at 7333 Park Blvd.

Rothey was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police are looking for one suspect, Anaya Millan.

Anyone with information regarding Millan's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers (1-800-973-TIPS) or the Pinellas Park Police Department (727-369-7840).