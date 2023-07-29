One killed, three injured in Tampa shooting, police say

article

The Tampa police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured three others on Friday night.

Police say they were called to the 3600 block of E. Shadowlawn Ave for the report of someone possibly being shot at 9.47 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, officers say they found an abandoned black Infiniti parked on the side of the road. There were also pools of blood in and around the car, but no victims.

READ: Hernando County man doesn't make it far on stolen vessel, deputies say

Shortly after, Tampa Police was notified that four black males with gunshot wounds had been transported to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Police say that one of the victims who was in early thirties passed away due to his injuries.

Anyone who may have information that could help detectives identify and arrest those involved is being asked to call Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay.