Bicyclist struck, killed in Tarpon Springs crash

A bicyclist was struck and killed in Tarpon Springs Tuesday evening after troopers say he turned into the path of a passing car.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 63-year-old Palm Harbor man was driving a Jaguar SUV west on Bryan Lane near Cypress Lakes Boulevard when a bicyclist ventured into the car's path.

A 75-year-old woman was on the bike traveling west on Bryan Lane ahead of the Jaguar and as the Jaguar approached, the bike abruptly turned left into its path, FHP said.

The bicyclist was struck and suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.