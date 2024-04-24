Sarasota County eliminates United Way funding due to abortion referrals

Weeks after a Sarasota developer agreed to privately fund 211 services in Sarasota through 2024, commissioners have now voted to cut all ties with United Way, the organization that runs the helpline.

READ: Sarasota County commissioners to weigh funding of 2-1-1 helpline

During its April 23 commission meeting, members voted unanimously to terminate the county's partnership with the nonprofit due to the 211 helpline listing Planned Parenthood as a resource.

The resolution terminates ‘any relationship between Sarasota County and any organization that provides referrals to organizations which provide abortion services and information.’ Additionally, the measure took effect immediately and restricted the county from funding those organizations.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

"I think our job is to protect people," Commissioner Neil Rainford, a republican running for election in August, said. "And this (resolution) gets right after that."

The commission passed a second resolution Tuesday that ended elective charitable payroll deductions for county employees. The program allowed workers to send a portion of their paychecks directly to United Way or other charities and nonprofits in the area, which United Way would facilitate.

"I want to be crystal clear on this. I'm not going to support any organization that is referring to Planned Parenthood or any other organization for abortion services," Commissioner Mike Moran said. "So, yes, that does encompass 211. So, the intent of the motion and the intent of the resolution would be to terminate any and all relationship that would bring those referrals."

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

The end of the program affects United Way Suncoast, as well as United Way of South Sarasota. Nonprofit leaders told the Sarasota Herald Tribune they were worried they may have to cut services or staff due to the board's decision.