Bicyclist suffers critical injuries in Largo crash

The Largo Police Department is investigating after a vehicle struck a bicyclist Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. at the corner of Walsingham Rd. and Oval Dr.

According to police, the bicyclist was crossing Oval Dr. heading eastbound on Walsingham when they were struck by a vehicle making a left turn from Walsingham Rd. onto Oval Dr.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

Police expect eastbound Walsingham Rd. to be closed until 3:30 p.m.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

