Biden Administration, FDA finalize new rule that allows over-the-counter sale of hearing aids

The Biden administration and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finalized a rule that allows hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter. It could impact more than 30 million Americans who might not even realize hearing aids could benefit them.

The hope is to remove barriers between people hard of hearing and the devices that can help. Getting hearing aids over-the-counter could help save money.

Carrie Esposito was born with severe hearing loss. Now she helps others who are hard of hearing get jobs in a world filled with challenges, something doctors didn't expect she'd be able to do.

Doctors told Esposito's mother that she couldn't hear, write, read or speak.

Now, her hearing aids make her job and life much easier.

"With the hearing aid, I can hear talking, I can hear people, background," she said. "Without the hearing aid, it's silence."

But silence is free, and the cost of hearing sounds with a hearing aid can cost her $4,000.

"It's very difficult," she said. "My insurance will not cover hearing aids."

The FDA is hoping a new rule that allows for hearing aids to be sold to those with mild to moderate hearing loss, without a prescription, will allow 30 million Americans to buy them for under $1,000.

"The deaf and hard of hearing community struggled and struggled and struggled for years to get this to happen," said Jennifer Hess, the executive director of Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services of Florida.

Hess said the cost and effort has prevented millions from even finding out if they need them. While she is worried some could wind up with ill-fitting or inadequate devices, she hopes easing access will encourage more to try.

"Maybe this will help people to do that sooner, and then the adjustment to having a hearing aid will be easier, and they won't have the depression and health issues to begin with," Hess said.

The White House said chain stores like CVS and Walmart have started selling them for $800 a pair. While Esposito needs more sophisticated models, she's eager for others to finally hear more of what the world has to offer.

"All my life has been difficult," Esposito said. "To understand the words, to understand the long words, I can't pronounce it. I have to ask my friend or my daughter."

The average American who needs help hearing waits six years before they go for help. There are an estimated 10 million under 60 with hearing loss.