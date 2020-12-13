Biden to deliver remarks Monday night on electoral college certification

article

President-elect Joe Biden will deliver an address Monday night regarding the electoral vote college certification.

Biden’s transition team also said he will speak about the strength and resilience of the American democracy.

His speech is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Voters cast their ballots for president more than a month ago, but the votes that officially matter will be cast Monday. That’s when the Electoral College meets.

The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes are counted Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to elect a president, to 232 votes for President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Once the electoral votes are cast, they are sent to Congress, where both houses will convene on Jan. 6 for a session presided over by Vice President Mike Pence. The envelopes from each state and the District of Columbia will be opened and the votes tallied.

If at least one member of each house objects in writing to some electoral votes, the House and Senate meet separately to debate the issue. Both houses must vote to sustain the objection for it to matter, and the Democratic-led House is unlikely to go along with any objections to votes for Biden. Otherwise, the votes get counted as intended by the states.

And then there’s one more step: inauguration.



RELATED: Election 2020: Lawsuits filed, recounts requested by Trump campaign — here’s where they stand

The spotlight on the process is even greater this year because Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to make baseless allegations of fraud. That makes the meeting of the Electoral College another solid, undeniable step toward Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, when Biden will be sworn in as president.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 11 rejected a lawsuit backed by Trump to overturn Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court and subvert the will of voters.

Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin “the big one” that would end with the Supreme Court undoing Biden’s substantial Electoral College majority and allowing Trump to serve another four years in the White House.

In a brief order, the court said Texas does not have the legal right to sue those states because it “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

Separately, on Dec. 12, U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed Trump’s federal lawsuit in Wisconsin asking the court to order the Republican-controlled Legislature to name Trump the winner over Democrat Joe Biden. The judge said Trump’s arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.”

On Dec. 9, a U.S. District Court judge in Arizona dismissed the latest election challenge filed by former Trump legal advisor Sidney Powell claiming “massive election fraud” through the state. The judge threw out the claims, citing them as "sorely wanting of relevant or reliable evidence."

After counting the ballots three times, Georgia election leaders confirmed again Dec. 7 that Biden won the state.

On Dec. 8, The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Republicans’ bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground. The high court without comment refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Biden was certified as the winner of the presidential race in the state with an 80,555 vote lead in a culmination of three weeks of vote counting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

