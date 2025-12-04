Man arrested for shooting woman in the leg in St. Pete: Police

The Brief A man is behind bars after shooting a woman on Monday in St. Petersburg, officers said. A 26-year-old woman, who had been shot in the leg, flagged down a passing vehicle after the shooting, officials said. The suspect was arrested for attempted first-degree murder.



A man is behind bars after shooting a woman on Monday in St. Petersburg, officers said.

The St. Pete Police Department said Jeffrey Green, 36, was arrested days after the shooting for attempted first-degree murder.

RELATED: Woman flags down help after being shot in St. Petersburg

Pictured: Jeffrey Green. Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

The backstory:

Police responded to the shooting, which happened in the 900 block of 23rd Avenue South near Dr. MLK Street South in St. Pete in the early morning hours of December 1.

A 26-year-old woman, who had been shot in the leg, flagged down a passing vehicle after the shooting, officials said.

The woman told investigators that she met Green in his car at around 1:15 a.m. According to police, they got into a disagreement, and she got out of the car to leave.

CRIME: Missing Florida teen shot to death, lit on fire by friends from school: Sheriff

However, that's when she said Green shot her in the leg, authorities said.

What we know:

Her injury was serious, but they were able to stabilize her at the hospital, and she did survive, St. Pete police confirmed.