Biden to sign executive order targeting worker non-compete clauses

President Joe Biden on Friday will sign an executive order aimed at promoting competition across the U.S. economy by pushing federal regulators to ban or limit non-compete agreements, occupational licensing restrictions and other measures that officials say make it harder to land a job.

The order is designed to improve workers’ opportunities in the economy, increase their chances of employment and generate more competition among U.S. employers, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week.

"This affects construction workers, hotel workers, many blue-collar jobs, not just high-level executives," Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that Biden "believes that if someone offers you a better job, you should be able to take it."

The order, shared Friday in a fact sheet by the White House, will direct the Federal Trade Commission to ban or limit non-compete clauses that have stopped workers in industries including fast food and Big Tech from going to other employers for higher pay. A 2019 analysis by the liberal Economic Policy Institute estimated that 36 million to 60 million workers could be subject to non-compete agreements.

President Joe Biden speaks during a Fourth of July BBQ event to celebrate Independence Day at the South Lawn of the White House on July 4, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

It also encourages the FTC to ban "overly burdensome" occupational licensing requirements, which can inhibit a worker’s ability to find a job and particularly across state lines — where such requirements are not always consistent.

It can hurt the earning power of military spouses, skilled immigrants and former prisoners, the White House said. The requirements can also limit the ability of teachers or hair stylists to move across state lines, while also making some spend money at for-profit schools to affirm skills they already have. Roughly 30% of U.S. jobs require a license, according to a 2018 FTC report.

Furthermore, it encourages the commission and Department of Justice to further prevent the ability of employers to share wage and benefit information with one another. "This may be used to collaborate to suppress wages and benefits," the White House said.

Biden is set to sign the order and deliver remarks at 1:30 p.m. ET at the White House.

RELATED: June jobs report: US adds 850,000 jobs as economy extends its gains

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.