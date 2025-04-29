Florida Senate votes to remove fluoride from public water supply

The Brief The Florida Senate voted to remove fluoride from the public water supply on Tuesday. Some argue fluoride is linked to lower IQ, while others claim it is crucial in maintaining dental hygiene. The ban is slated to take effect July 1 if signed into law by Gov. DeSantis



Florida could become the second state in the country to ban the addition of fluoride to public water supplies, following Utah earlier this year.

The bill, SB 700, which passed in the Republican-controlled House on Tuesday, prevents local governments from adding the chemical. It now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis' desk for his potential signature.

Local governments across the Tampa Bay area, including in Hillsborough County, Manatee County and Polk County, have debated whether to stop adding fluoride to their public water systems.

Some, including Lakeland and Winter Haven, have voted to keep it out.

What they're saying:

In March, the City of Bartow voted to keep additional fluoride in its water system. It was a decision that disappointed Mayor Trish Pfeiffer.

"If you have health conditions, and you know something would be an aggravator to that health condition, you don't want that, so you need to be able to make a health choice for your body," said Pfeiffer. "That's an important thing that we don't want to take away the rights of the people to be able to do that."

Those against fluoride raise concerns over possible impacts on children's IQ levels, citing studies that link very high levels of fluoride in drinking water to lower IQ.

The other side:

However, the American Dental Association, CDC and Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics all advocate for fluoride in public drinking water, saying it significantly reduces cavities and dental disease – especially in children.

"At the current levels of fluoride, it is very, very low. Not only is it safe; it is a game-changer for dental health," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando).

"I've already heard, and it's the wrong road to go down, that, ‘Oh, there's going to be tooth decay,’" said Pfeiffer. "Let's start educating people, let's just try to say, brush your teeth – It's sugar that's causing it. Let's look at our dental health, and let's try to do a healthier way of addressing this by educating people."

What's next:

If DeSantis signs the bill, the ban will take effect on July 1.

