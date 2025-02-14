Bill that would require Citizens Insurance to expand windstorm coverage to all Floridians stirs debate

The Brief A bill filed in Tallahassee would make every Florida homeowner eligible to buy Citizens coverage specifically for wind damage. Supporters say it would benefit homeowners statewide. Critics argue the plan would cause more long-term harm.



Florida lawmakers will soon consider a bipartisan bill that would expand windstorm coverage through Citizens Property Insurance to all property owners statewide, but the proposal is not without its critics.

House Bill 13

Big picture view:

The measure, filed by State Rep. Hillary Cassel, would make every Florida homeowner eligible to buy Citizens coverage specifically for wind damage.

Lawmakers who support the bill say it would allow everyone to tap into Citizens’ lower rates, arguing that Citizens would be better suited to build a surplus to handle major storms, hereby lowering the chance for an assessment on all taxpayers.

"What our plan proposes is that Citizens actually has the ability to spread that risk out throughout the state into those places that are cherry-picked right now, currently by carriers that are coming in and taking out policies and only taking out the best, least risk policies possible," Cassel said.

"What we've learned in Florida from years of paying high premiums to undercapitalized, fly-by-night insurance companies, is that a paper insurance policy does not guarantee that your losses will be covered. In other words, just because you have an insurance policy doesn't mean you have insurance," said Republican State Rep. Spencer Roach.

READ: Florida regulators approve new rates for Citizens with changes taking effect June 1

The other side:

Critics of the proposal include Mark Friedlander with the Insurance Information Institute, who says lawmakers need to take a closer look at what has recently happened in states like California and Texas.

For instance, California just announced more than $1 billion in assessments caused by last month's devastating wildfires – and more assessments could be on the way.

"You can't have Citizens grow again," Friedlander said. "We need to continue to see Citizens shrink through depopulation. Any ideas to grow the number of policies or citizens is asking for trouble, and it will lead to a next risk crisis here in Florida."

Insurance industry analysts say the plan would end up causing Citizens’ policies to jump from 1 million to 10 million.

Friedlander also says a universal wind plan would mean Floridians would still need to buy their "bread and butter" homeowners plans elsewhere, meaning they could have to shop for two or three policies.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What's next:

The Florida Legislature begins its annual session on March 4.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Kellie Cowan.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: