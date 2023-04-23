Expand / Collapse search

Bird strike forces American flight to return to airport after takeoff

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:04PM
Travel News
FOX TV Stations
GettyImages-1246155129.jpg article

American Airlines airplanes sit on the tarmac at LaGuardia airport in New York on January 11, 2023.(Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - An American Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after a bird struck an engine shortly after takeoff. 

The incident occurred Sunday on flight 1958 en route from Columbus, Ohio, to Phoenix.  

"American Airlines flight 1958, with service from Columbus (CMH) to Phoenix (PHX), returned to CMH shortly after takeoff due to a mechanical issue," the airline said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power. 'The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance and our team is working to get customers back on their way to PHX."

RELATED: 'Wasted' Delta passenger in first class accused of forcibly kissing flight attendant

'Safety is our top priority, and we thank our customers for their understanding," the statement continued. 

Turbulence Terror: Hawaiian Airlines passengers describe experience on flight from Phoenix

A flight from Phoenix, Arizona to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence sending passengers and luggage flying. 36 people were injured, 11 of those people were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious condition and 9 others were transported in stable condition. "We are continuing to support our guests and employees who sustained injuries today after Flight HA35 from PHX to HNL encountered severe turbulence," the airlines said in a statement on Twitter Sunday night. "We are also conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft before returning it to service."

Video of the mid-air scare has been circulating around social media. 

It showed flames coming out of one of the engines during mid-flight. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 