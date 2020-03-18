Birx: Quicker turnaround testing means spike in coronavirus cases over the next few days

article

There are more tests being run for potential patients with coronavirus, according to White House officials, which means there will be a "dramatic" increase in the number of cases.

"We will see the number of people diagnosed dramatically increase over the next four of five days," said Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator during a press conference.

She added that because of testing improvements, more tests will be run more frequently and more tests will become available. The big spike in cases may raise alarms for people, but, she said, it is a result of a backlog of tests.

During the Wednesday briefing, President Donald Trump said the administration is working to determine whether "self-swabbing" is an accurate alternative for the test.

He said we have a "current process that's a little bit difficult, if you haven't done it." A few days ago, Trump tested negative for the coronavirus.

During the same briefing, Trump announced the suspension of all evictions and foreclosures until the end of April and a Navy hospital ship will be deployed for New York.

If you feel sick:

Advertisement

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map