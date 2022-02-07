Blake Shelton invites 6-year-old awaiting heart transplant on stage: 'Your smallest biggest fan'

article

A 6-year-old awaiting a heart transplant had his dreams fulfilled last month when Blake Shelton invited him on stage to sing a duet during his concert.

The avid fan and Shelton's miniature duet partner, Wyatt McKee, and his mother Harley McKee, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to recount the emotional rendition of one of Shelton's top hits, "God's Country."

"I can't even explain how it made me feel," Harley explained Sunday. "I don't think he quite grasped how big it was. He just had a blast, and that's what he wanted to do. He always tells us he wants Blake Shelton's phone number, so he would ask Siri all the time."

"It just warmed my heart just to see him up on stage and to do something that he really wanted to do," she continued.

Wyatt had a sign that read, "Your smallest biggest fan from Lake Texoma, 6 years old. Waiting on a heart transplant."

Harley explained Wyatt's aunt was able to get Shelton's attention as the noise began to subside and Wyatt held up his sign.

She also recounted Wyatt's challenging health journey after being diagnosed with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a condition in which a portion of his heart does not develop.

"We're just kind of waiting," Harley said. "He's been on the list for about a little over a year now. He had two open-heart surgeries when he was six months old and five days old, and just, I mean, just kind of waiting patiently, impatiently."



