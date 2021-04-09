Blueberries are a cash crop for farm where visitors pick produce, enjoy fruits of labor inside winery

In addition to strawberries, the other berry popular this time of year in the Plant City area is the blueberry -- and it’s ready for harvesting.

Keel Farms on Thonotosassa Road opened their fields this week for the public to visit and pick their own fresh fruit.

"We have about 16 acres of blueberries that are open to the public," shared Keel Farms president Clay Keel.

Visitors to the farm can come out any day of the week to get their fill of the berries.

"We charge by the pound. It's $5 on weekdays and $6 on weekends," said Keel. "We'd like for you to try to look for the bluest berries because those are going to be the sweetest ones ready to eat."

The farm welcomes everyone, including children and dogs.

Keel Farms has a bit of an affinity for blueberry season since the pandemic when COVID protocols shut down its restaurant, winery and brewery last spring.

"The blueberry u-picking, that really saved us last year during the pandemic," Keel explained. "We could still allow people to come on and socially distance as they picked their own blueberries."

The main businesses are back up and running, but visitors still enjoy picking blueberries.

"People love getting local fresh fruit and bringing the kids out," said Keel. "And the blueberries just taste amazing."

Keel Farms is located at 5202 Thonotosassa Road in Plant City. Learn more on their website at https://www.keelfarms.com/farm

