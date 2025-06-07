The Brief Odyssey Cruises is run by small business owner Adam Smith. The main tour is a two-hour dolphin and shelling cruise.



From dolphin sightings to seashell-covered shores, Odyssey Cruises gives guests a chance to experience the Gulf Coast like never before.

It's a hands-on, educational experience built around wildlife, history and hidden treasure.

Tarpon Springs' largest tour boat, owned and operated by Adam Smith, takes passengers from the historic Sponge Docks out to Anclote Key, a Florida state park only accessible by boat.

"We try to keep it very educational, with a focus on family fun," Smith says. Its like "two tours in one," part of the time looking for dolphins, the rest shelling and swimming.

Boat tour company in Tarpon Springs offers family friendly educational experiences

Visitors can comb the shorelines for various shells and some lucky collectors may even stumble upon a Junonia, which Smith says is "a very rare shell that is found particularly on the gulf coast."

"People that are experienced shellers will tell you that you don't find the shell - the shell finds you," Smith added.

Local perspective:

For many in the Tampa Bay area, Odyssey Cruises has become a way to reconnect with Florida's natural coastline. The tours frequently draw shelling enthusiasts, hobbyists, and families alike.

"Because it's pristine and undisturbed, it's a great place to go find shells. It's exciting having the folks come on board and show us their treasures."

READ: City of Sarasota parking garages to go 'gateless'

He's even seen guests turn their finds into hobbies or businesses.

"A lot of folks get these seashells, take them home, clean them up, and make projects with them," he said. "They get very excited when they find the rare shells."

Boat tour company in Tarpon Springs offers family friendly educational experiences

Tours are available year-round, with departure times depending on the season, and can be booked on their website.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jason Wright.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: