New sticker program helps Manatee County deputies 'respond with care'

It's a small sticker, with a big job in Manatee County.

The backstory:

A 'Respond with Care' sticker alerts first responders to situations that could bring them face to face with someone with special needs.

Whether the person is hard of hearing, visually impaired or has some other disability.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says it's a tool that'll help deputies 'respond with care.'

It's a sticker that stands out with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office badge and colors that can easily catch your attention.

"It helps us to understand better and respond with more of a careful response," Captain Mark Morie with The Manatee County Sheriff's Office Child Protection Investigation Division, said.

It helps not only deputies, but all first responders in Manatee County to 'respond with care.'

"It’s all about you see this sticker. You take a pause as a law enforcement officer to say, ‘Hey, maybe we should respond a little bit differently, gather a bit more information before we rush in,’" Morie said.

Big picture view:

The sticker is part of a voluntary program that should be displayed near a home's front door or on a vehicle's rear window.

Anywhere first responders can easily see it.

The purpose is to let those responding know someone in the home or car may have cognitive or developmental disabilities, and they may act differently than expected.

"They might have triggers, they might have things that really set them off and escalate a situation. In the spirit of de-escalation and doing the right thing, we offer this sticker," Morie said.

Morie said deputies are already trained to de-escalate situations, but the sticker adds another level of understanding and involvement.

"Not only does the program assist the person we are dealing with directly that might have that elevated response, but it also helps the caregiver to know we are taking a bit of safer steps in dealing with their loved ones," Morie said.

What's next:

You can pick up the 'Respond with Care' stickers at any district location with The Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO also has another program called 'Take me Home.'

You can register anyone with cognitive needs who is known to wander off.

It allows deputies to act quickly, to help bring individuals home.

