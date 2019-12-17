Boat-up restaurant coming to Westshore Marina District

article

The boat-up restaurant in the Westshore Marina District is another step closer to reality.

BTI Partners, the Fort Lauderdale-based developer of the district, said Monday that it has sold 1.6 acres at the district's entrance to D&G WMD LLC to make way for Paloma, which will have second-level indoor dining and an outdoor dining area overlooking Old Tampa Bay.

The purchase price was $2.425 million, and the sale closed Monday, a spokeswoman for the district said.

David and Ginger Willis of D&G WMD LLC partnered with restaurateurs Scott and Karina Tashkin to own and operate Paloma. The Tashkins are partners in the Getaway, a boat-up restaurant on the Gandy waterfront.

