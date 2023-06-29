Coast Guard urges boating safety ahead of Fourth of July weekend

With more than one million boats registered statewide, Florida is the boating capital of the world. And, it's safe to bet a lot of those boats will be out on the water over the Fourth of July weekend.

Some of those boats will belong to law enforcement agencies as officers do safety checks as well as keep an eye on boaters and swimmers at the beach. Their mission is to make sure those on the water are enjoying the holiday and staying safe.

Devin York, a third generation Floridian who has grown up on the water, says he'll be docked as many others trailer their boats and head to the nearest launch for the Fourth of July festivities.

"Fourth of July, I stay away from all other boats and just keep clear, because you never know how they are driving," he said. "Because most people have rentals, and they’re terrible at driving."

York is also the captain of Hook One Fishing, and he said he's seen a lot.

"There’s things that people hit like pilings and bridges and other boats and stuff. You get 2-3, 400-500 boats on the water, and you’ll see some stuff," he explained.

The Coast Guard is reminding boaters to make sure all safety gear is on board, including a fire extinguisher and life jackets for everyone. For those at the helm, stay sober.

And, it’s not just boats on the water that need to take precautions, it’s also people at the beach and in pools.

"It’s really important to designate a water watcher and to make sure you have someone watching your kids, the elderly, the folks in the water," said Rick Hinkson, the chief of Sarasota County Lifeguards.

He said lifeguards aren’t expecting rip tide conditions like those in the Panhandle, but they said to know where you are swimming. They said places like the jetties and South Lido Beach are known to have strong rip currents.

And while there is still a shortage of lifeguards, Sarasota County officials said not to worry and that they have extra lifeguards on hand for the upcoming weekend and holiday.