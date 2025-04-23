Body-armored man holding loaded rifle shot, killed by deputies: HCSO

The Brief A body-armored man holding a loaded rifle was shot and killed by deputies while walking just south of Causeway Blvd., according to HCSO. Responding deputies say they gave the man multiple commands to drop his weapon, but he did not comply. The incident unfolded on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. near Windingwood Ave. and Providence Rd. in Brandon.



Hillsborough County deputies shot and killed a man dressed in body armor after he was walking just south of Causeway Blvd. with a fully-loaded rifle, according to HCSO.

What we know:

The incident unfolded on Wednesday around 7:30 a.m. near Windingwood Ave. and Providence Rd. in Brandon.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded after several people called 911 to report the man.

HCSO says the suspect was dressed in battle fatigues with body armor, a helmet and a fully loaded rifle. Two magazines were also in his body armor.

READ: 9mm cartridge found in parking lot on USF campus, police say

Responding deputies say they gave the man multiple commands to drop his weapon, but he did not comply.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released yet.

What's next:

HCSO says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: