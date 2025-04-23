9mm cartridge found in parking lot on USF campus, police say

The Brief USF police say students found an empty 9mm cartridge in Parking Lot 9 on the main campus Tuesday. No other suspicious items were found in the area, according to police. Tuesday's discovery came just days after police said an empty gun case and empty ammunition magazines were found in the USF Fine Arts Building.



The University of South Florida Police Department says students found an empty 9mm cartridge in a parking lot on campus Tuesday.

What we know:

USFPD says the discovery was made in Parking Lot 9, and officers recovered the cartridge.

ATF also swept the surrounding area, but did not find any additional items of concern, according to police.

University officials say there is no active threat on campus.

What we don't know:

It is not known who may have possessed the cartridge or how it ended up in the parking lot.

Dig deeper:

Tuesday's discovery came just days after police said an empty gun case and empty ammunition magazines were found in the USF Fine Arts Building on Saturday.

Police said on Monday that officers have increased their presence on campus after last week's deadly shooting at Florida State University in Tallahassee.

What you can do:

USFPD is urging anyone who sees or hears anything that seems out of place to contact authorities immediately.

The Source: This story was written with information from the USF Police Department.

