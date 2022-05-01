Body discovered in Hernando County waterway, deputies say

Hernando County deputies are investigating after a body was found off Reynolds Street, near the Withlacoochee River, in Ridge Manor Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say a person passing by the area found the body in the water around 2 p.m.

At this time, investigators say they don’t believe this incident is related to a domestic shooting that took place earlier in the day on Jodi West Drive in Dade City, which is in the same vicinity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.