Body found floating at Largo Central Park

The Largo Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found floating at Largo Central Park on Thursday.

Police received a call about the body shortly before 2 p.m. Officers say the caller saw the man floating inside a body of water located in front of the military memorial area of the park.

Largo police officers and members of Largo Fire Rescue removed the man, who was later identified as 51-year-old Michael Jeremy Hare.

Police say they do not know how long Hare was in the water before being discovered.

It is also unclear at this time if his death is related to Hurricane Ian.