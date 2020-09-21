Body found in burned car on Skyway Trail near St. Pete golf course

article

St. Petersburg police are investigating after a car fire revealed a body in the trunk of the vehicle.

Just after 6 a.m. Monday, St. Pete firefighters responded to the car fire on the Skyway Trail, behind the Twin Brooks Golf Course near 22nd Avenue South and 41st Street South.

After the fire was under control, fire officials said they discovered a body in the trunk. Police said the body is too badly burned to determine the individual's gender or race.

The view from SkyFOX shows the scorched vehicle blocking the trail's path.

Editor's note: Police initially identified the location as the Pinellas Trail. This version of the story has been updated.

