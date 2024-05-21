Troopers find car involved in hit-and-run that killed Sarasota bicyclist
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says it has found the car involved in a hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Sarasota County.
Troopers say the driver of a 2010 Ford Fusion took off after hitting the victim around 12:30 a.m. last Friday on Beneva Road.
FHP says it has identified a person of interest who may have been driving the car, but that person's name hasn't been released.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call *FHP or contact Crimestoppers.
