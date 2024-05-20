Dozens of shots fired in shootout outside Hillsborough bar

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating a bar fight that escalated into a shootout, leaving dozens of shell casings in the parking lot.

The sheriff's office says deputies responded to El Tropiquito Clubhouse Sports Bar off West Waters Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

HCSO says multiple people fired shots during the fight, but it's not believed anyone was hit.

Deputies say everyone involved ran from the scene and no arrests have been made.

