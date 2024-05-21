Gator caught taking a dip in Florida pool

article

One pool in a Florida neighborhood had a swimmer in the middle of the night, but it wasn't an invited guest.

New Smyrna Beach police say a 10-foot gator found its way onto a patio and into the pool, where it settled in until officers arrived.

According to police, a trapper with Florida Fish and Wildlife safely removed the gator.

This gator sighting is just the latest in a string of recent encounters in Florida. They happen most often during mating season, which begins in early April and lasts for months before females lay dozens of eggs in the summer.

FWC urges anyone who encounters a gator to call its Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 1‐866‐FWC‐GATOR (392‐4286).

