Body found in Riverview, HCSO conducting death investigation

A man was found dead in Riverview Saturday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:30 a.m. deputies say they responded to a report of a person down. When they arrived, they discovered a deceased male at the scene, according to officials.

Authorities say the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the investigation are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.