Body found in Riverview, HCSO conducting death investigation
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A man was found dead in Riverview Saturday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Around 8:30 a.m. deputies say they responded to a report of a person down. When they arrived, they discovered a deceased male at the scene, according to officials.
Authorities say the cause of death and circumstances surrounding the investigation are unknown.
The investigation is ongoing, according to deputies.