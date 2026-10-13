Driver arrested in deadly St. Petersburg scooter hit-and-run: Police

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The Brief A 19-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday on a warrant following a deadly hit-and-run scooter crash in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Police said Jaida Thomas-McFattan was driving a Toyota sedan that hit a 37-year-old man riding an electric scooter in August. The driver left the scene after hitting the victim, who was pronounced dead at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and Tyrone Boulevard North.



A 19-year-old driver was arrested on a warrant for leaving the scene of a deadly crash after a man riding an electric scooter was hit and killed in St. Petersburg in August, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said Jaida Thomas-McFattan was arrested Tuesday.

St. Petersburg deadly hit-and-run arrest

The backstory:

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the intersection of 5th Avenue North and Tyrone Boulevard North.

Thomas-McFattan was driving a Toyota sedan westbound on 5th Avenue North when the vehicle hit a 37-year-old man riding a standing electric scooter, according to police.

Investigators said the man was traveling south to north across 5th Avenue North outside the crosswalk and against the pedestrian walk signal.

The man entered the westbound curb lane and was hit by the sedan, throwing him from the scooter, SPPD said. The sedan then fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his next of kin has not been notified at this time.

Leaving scene of death charge

Thomas-McFattan was arrested on a warrant for leaving the scene of a crash involving death.