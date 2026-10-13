Citrus County corrections officer accused of knocking inmate unconscious: CCSO

The Brief A corrections officer was arrested Tuesday after an internal review and video footage showed him forcefully throwing a handcuffed inmate to the floor at the Citrus County Detention Facility, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. Investigators said Officer Joshua Swanson placed the inmate in handcuffs before performing a hip toss and pressing his forearm into the inmate's head, causing the inmate to reportedly lose consciousness. Swanson was taken into custody on a single count of battery after the State Attorney's Office issued an arrest warrant.



A corrections officer at the Citrus County Detention Facility faces a battery charge following an investigation into a use of force incident that reportedly left an inmate unconscious, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Citrus County detention officer arrest

The backstory:

Joshua Swanson, who works for private prison operator CoreCivic, was arrested on Tuesday, CCSO said.

Deputies responded to the Citrus County Detention Facility on Monday after a facility investigator began an internal review into an inmate's report that a corrections officer had injured him.

According to the investigation, the incident happened six days earlier, on Oct. 6, when Swanson approached a two-person cell with its lights off.

After Swanson entered the cell, an inmate appeared to turn on the light. Within about 15 seconds, Swanson placed the inmate in handcuffs, according to the facility investigator's report.

Inmate cell altercation video

Dig deeper:

Video reviewed during the investigation showed Swanson trying to remove the inmate from the cell before performing what investigators described as a hip toss, forcefully taking the inmate to the ground.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

After the takedown, the inmate appeared to move slightly as if trying to sit up or turn. Swanson then forcefully pressed his forearm into the inmate's head, causing the inmate's head to hit the floor, according to the report.

The inmate said he lost consciousness after being thrown to the ground, according to CCSO.

Battery charge arrest process

After reviewing the findings, investigators forwarded the case to the Office of the State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit. Authorities deemed the case credible, and an arrest warrant was issued for Swanson.

Swanson was taken into custody Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

The Citrus County Detention Facility is privately operated by CoreCivic under contract. The sheriff's office said inquiries about jail operations should be directed to the company.