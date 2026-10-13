Florida Amendment 3: How property tax vote could impact library funding

The Brief Proposed property tax relief under Florida Amendment 3 could strip $11 billion from local governments, threatening free programs at municipal libraries. Opponents warn small community libraries could close, while Gov. Ron DeSantis argues local officials have enough budget room to tighten spending. Voters will decide the homestead exemption ballot measure on Nov. 3, which requires 60% support to amend the state constitution.



Florida homeowners could see major property tax reductions under Amendment 3, but local library advocates warn the proposal could jeopardize free community services and shutter neighborhood branches.

Winter Haven bookstore impact

Local perspective:

Inside Polk County's only library thrift shop, shelves stay stocked with community donations.

RELATED: Florida Amendment 3: Sheriff Grady Judd warns property tax cut threatens public safety

"This is our sports section and New Age section," said Ruth Dunham, the manager of the Friends of the Winter Haven Public Library Bookstore.

All proceeds raised by the non-profit organization go toward funding free public programs at the city's neighborhood branch.

"We offer chances for literacy for everyone in the community. Our books are all donated, so books have another life after they're used by the owner," Dunham said.

Florida homestead exemption details

By the numbers:

Amendment 3 would increase Florida's homestead exemption from $50,000 to $250,000 within two years. That reduction is projected to create an $11 billion revenue loss for local governments across the state.

Dunham warned the revenue drop could force smaller libraries to close permanently while shifting the tax burden elsewhere.

"We'll end up with a state income tax, which we don't want, or a higher sales tax — much higher sales tax. And right now, everything is so well provided for, why mess it up by taking the chance of having less money to do all these wonderful things?" Dunham said.

Governor DeSantis backs plan

The other side:

Gov. Ron DeSantis supports Amendment 3, arguing that local agencies have room in their operating budgets to buckle down and absorb the shift. While DeSantis acknowledged some smaller communities will struggle if the measure passes, he insisted local governments must curb spending.

"When people say, 'Where are you gonna get the money? Where you gonna get the money?' We’re not gonna spend the way that it’s been spending, and we’re going to have a more reasonable level of spend," DeSantis said.

Community library volunteers speak

What they're saying:

Dunham said passing the amendment would place far more pressure on bookstore volunteers trying to maintain beloved community activities. She cautioned that amending the constitution creates a lasting change that will be difficult to reverse later.

"Every child that you see leaving here has a smile on their face, so we need to keep that in the state of Florida," Dunham said.

Florida ballot measure timeline

What's next:

Florida voters will determine whether the tax cut takes effect when they head to the polls on Nov. 3. The proposed constitutional amendment requires at least 60% approval to pass.