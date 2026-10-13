Safety Harbor shooting: Man in custody after taking off with child, woman hospitalized

The Brief A man is in custody after a domestic shooting outside a Safety Harbor bar Tuesday evening. A woman was rushed to the hospital, while the suspect briefly fled with his young child before being captured. The child is now safe with authorities, though officials have not released the identities or conditions of those involved.



A man is in custody after taking off with his young child following a Safety Harbor shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Safety Harbor bar shooting

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Harbor Bar on Main Street in Safety Harbor, after reports of a domestic-related shooting.

They said a woman was taken to the hospital after the shooting. A man also took off in a vehicle from the shooting scene with his young child, but was taken into custody shortly after, officials confirmed.

PCSO said the child is now safe.

Shooting investigation

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the woman's condition or her identity. The man who is in custody was also not identified.

The sheriff's office has not confirmed what led up to the shooting, only saying that this is an isolated incident and that it remains an active investigation.