Body found in water near Sarasota Yacht Club, police say
SARASOTA, Fla. - Police in Sarasota are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the bay Saturday afternoon.
Investigators said the body of an adult was discovered in the water near the Sarasota Yacht Club just before 2 p.m.
The Sarasota Police marine patrol unit, dive team and criminalistics unit all responded to the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
