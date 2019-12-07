Body found in water near Sarasota Yacht Club, police say

Police in Sarasota are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the bay Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the body of an adult was discovered in the water near the Sarasota Yacht Club just before 2 p.m.

The Sarasota Police marine patrol unit, dive team and criminalistics unit all responded to the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.

